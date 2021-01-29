Pointing lasers at police officers one step closer to becoming a misdemeanor offense in the state

A bill that would make pointing lasers at police officers a misdemeanor passed the Senate Judiciary committee Thursday and will be heard Monday in the state Senate.

Sen. Helene Duhamel introduced the bill, which was deferred Tuesday after lawmakers and lobbyists said it was vague, unnecessary and only applied to law enforcement.

Duhamel amended the bill by Thursday, but lobbyists like Justin Bell with the South Dakota Criminal Defense Lawyers Association said again that the amendment didn’t resolve opponents’ concerns.

The committee passed Senate Bill 79 as amended. Duhamel said it was a small rewrite, but “very much the same in what our goal is.”

She said the bill is necessary because “as riots spread this past spring and summer,” protesters began using new tactics to injure officers, such as throwing fireworks, rocks, bricks and paint. Protesters also began testing the effect lasers had on officers in the field to “distract, intimidate, interfere and cause some harm.”