A bid to rezone approximately 600 acres south of Rapid City moved forward Wednesday morning, but not without opposition.
The Pennington County Board of Commissioners, which met on Wednesday for its regular meeting due to the New Year's Day holiday on Tuesday, approved the first reading of a request and comprehensive plan amendment from Rapid City real estate agent Pat Hall to rezone 629.62 acres at 7800 South Highway 79.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the first reading of the rezone and comprehensive plan amendment. Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix was the lone vote against.
Right now, the land is zoned as a mix of general commercial, general agriculture and low-density residential. Hall's request seeks to rezone 69.62 acres to general commercial and the remaining 560 acres to heavy industrial. Brian Hammerbeck, the agent who spoke on Hall's behalf, said the plan is to divide the land into 14 40-acre lots and sell them. Hall, in his application, said heavy industrial lots are a good fit for the market and what the city is projecting for future use for the area.
Heavy industrial as defined by Pennington County's zoning ordinances is for enterprises that "require isolation from many other kinds of land uses, and to make provision for commercial uses which are necessary to service the immediate needs of people in their areas." In other words, it's for services that are typically unwanted near people's homes, whether due to smell, noise, or other factors.
Examples of heavy industrial use include foundries; power plants; stockyards; tanneries, or places to cure and store raw hides; sawmills; rock, sand, gravel or dirt excavation/distribution; and animal slaughterhouses.
Commissioner Ron Rossknecht, leaning on his 30 years of experience as a real estate appraiser, said he sees Highway 79 as a prime corridor for heavy industrial development. There's already a landfill, for instance, which will eventually need to expand.
"That land is not conducive to residential development," he said. "There’s a demand for heavy industrial, there just is, and it’s got to go somewhere."
But residents of the nearby Black Gap housing development, which is about a mile south of the land, strongly disagreed.
Several members of the community spoke against rezoning the area to heavy industrial, citing concerns about air quality, water quality and potential damage to their land and home values.
David Hintz, vice president of the Black Gap Homeowners Association, listed air quality as one of the subdivision's chief concerns. He said the current plan to use topography as a natural buffer between the heavy industrial and residential areas is faulty, saying "wind goes over topography."
"Whatever blows off of these heavy industrial plots is going to blow right over our subdivision," he said. "Anything that creates dust, smoke — whatever gets put on to these heavy industrial plots is going to come right over us."
Karen McGregor, a resident at the subdivision and member of the Black Gap road district board, said if the land is rezoned to heavy industrial, the residents will have little say in what gets built there.
"The wind is going to blow ... so we're going to smell whatever is there, whether it's an asphalt plant or a feedlot," she said. "I think we deserve a little bit of consideration, too."
District 4 Commissioner Mark DiSanto, whose constituency includes the Black Gap area, said he agrees with the concerns about the rezoning. He suggested a compromise: rezone the 560 acres to light industrial, which would still allow for some industrial development in the area and alleviate residents' concerns.
Commission Chairwoman Deb Hadcock reminded those at the meeting that Wednesday's approval was for a first reading of the rezone only, and said she would be looking at it more closely before the next reading. Even if the rezoning is ultimately approved, she said, future development plans would also have to go before a public board.
New commissioners sworn in
Incoming commissioners Ron Rossknecht (District 1) and Gary Drewes (District 5) and incumbent District 3 Commissioner Deb Hadcock were sworn in to office Wednesday morning by 7th Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Davis.
Rossknecht replaces outgoing commissioner George Ferebee; Drewes replaces outgoing commissioner Ron Buskerud. Hadcock was elected to her second term.
For the new year, commissioners elected Hadcock as chairwoman and Drewes as vice chairman.
Pay raise approved
Commissioners voted 4-1 to give themselves a 2.1 percent raise in 2019. In 2018, commissioners' salary was $1,500 a month; a 2.1 percent increase equals an additional $31.50 a month.
South Dakota statute dictates that commissioners set their salary at the first meeting of the year. Commissioners used the Consumer Price Index to determine the amount.
DiSanto was the lone vote against the increase.
The board also asked county Human Resources Director Jon Morrill to do an analysis of where the commission should be on the pay scale, to be discussed during the next round of budget planning.