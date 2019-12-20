Presidential candidate promotes Wind Cave during debate

Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota was unexpectedly promoted on national television Thursday evening by Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.

During a debate on PBS that was co-sponsored by Politico, Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, interrupted an argument between fellow candidates Pete Buttigieg, who is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts.

Warren criticized Buttigieg for conducting a campaign fundraiser in a California wine cave. They then traded barbs about elitism, until Klobuchar cut in.

“I did not come here to listen to this argument,” Klobuchar said. “I came here to make a case for progress, and I have never even been to a wine cave. I’ve been to the Wind Cave in South Dakota, which I suggest you go to.”

Mentions of Wind Cave subsequently surged on social media, as people not only confirmed that Klobuchar was talking about Wind Cave National Park but also shared various facts and figures about the popular tourist destination.

Tom Farrell, a spokesman for the park, said Friday that the park “can’t get politically involved” and declined further comment.