Proposed pet ordinance will help businesses, city says

Currently, all pet businesses are classified as a “kennel.”

“The idea is we need to separate out businesses because they do different things,” Groote said. “It affects where businesses are allowed in zoning districts.”

Business owners would still need to have an inspection before receiving a license. License fees would be established by a resolution from the Rapid City Council. Groote said if the first reading of the ordinance passes, a fee resolution would likely be seen on the same agenda as the second reading, which would be July 6.

The resolution would include proposed fees for pet ownership, business licensing and duplicate tags for pets.

If the proposed ordinance is approved, it would be effective Aug. 1, although new licenses wouldn’t be necessary until Jan. 1, 2022.

Groote said the city would send letters to businesses to make them aware of the changes and enforcement actions wouldn’t be taken until Jan. 1.

“That is the plan so far,” she said. “Obviously, we will work with the groups and give them time to get the new licenses that are specific to their business.”