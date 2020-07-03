Protesters shut down road, checkpoint to Mount Rushmore

The guardsmen aimed a few chemical devices emitting gray smoke to the ground but never fired directly at protesters. The action later returned to the east side where guardsmen forced the group behind the vans. Three or four deputies standing with the guardsmen used pepper spray on protesters. This reporter was behind law enforcement when this happened but later saw at least 10 protesters struggling as they rinsed the chemicals out of their faces.

Three protesters who were pepper sprayed told the Journal that they were hit at close range. One woman said she was sprayed while she was trying to move away from the guardsmen. Two men said they got caught in between the vans and that the deputies pulled off protesters' gas masks and face coverings in order to spray them up close. One of the men admitted to grabbing a guardsman's shield.

Law enforcement coming from the east later made their way onto the west side of the vans and two tow trucks came to take the vehicles away around 6:15 p.m. Police then gave a warning, saying that they will begin arrests in 30 minutes. Many protesters left and officers helped those with cars turn around and leave until there were just about 15 people prepared to be arrested.