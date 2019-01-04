Pennington County will hold public hearings next week for Croell Inc.'s construction and mining permit applications.
Croell has applied for a construction and mining permit to operate Perli Pit Quarry, 13840 U.S. Highway 16, south of Rapid City near Bear Country USA. Previous attempts to expand the mine have proven controversial.
The county Planning Commission will hold the first hearing at 3 p.m. Jan. 8. If necessary, the hearing will be continued to Jan. 9, starting at 9 a.m.
Pennington County Board of Commissioners will host hearings the next week, starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 16. If necessary, the hearing will be continued to Jan. 17, again starting at 9 a.m.
Anyone from the public is allowed to attend and speak to officials during the meetings. The hearings will only be continued if public comment and discussion last long enough to warrant a second day.
All of the meetings will be in the Commission Chambers of the County Administration Building, 130 Kansas City St., in Rapid City.
Hearings previously planned for Dec. 10-11 were canceled due to legal notices not being properly published.