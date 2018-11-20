Pennington County will kick off 2019 with a set of public hearings regarding a controversial mining permit application.
During their regular meeting Tuesday, the Pennington County Board of Commissioners approved a pair of special meetings for Jan. 16-17 in the Commission Chambers in the County Administration Building at 130 Kansas City St. to hear public comment and make a decision on Croell Redi-Mix Inc.'s mining and construction permit application.
The meetings are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. The Jan. 17 meeting will only take place if the board doesn't reach a decision on Jan. 16.
Croell has applied for a construction and mining permit to operate Perli Pit Quarry, 13840 U.S. Highway 16, south of Rapid City near Bear Country USA. Previous attempts to expand the mine have proven controversial, even spawning court battles.
In December, the South Dakota Supreme Court halted the expansion, saying Croell needed a mining permit as well as a construction permit.
A set of hearings previously planned for Dec. 10-11 were canceled due to issues with legal notices not being published properly.
Commissioners approved the January special meeting date 4-1, with Commissioner George Ferebee abstaining from the vote and Commissioner Deb Hadcock voting via telephone. Ferebee didn't list a reason for abstaining, but his term as a commissioner expires Dec. 31, as does fellow outgoing Commissioner Ron Buskerud.
In other business, the commission:
- Approved a Warrant of Appointment for Joseph Miller as the county's new highway superintendent 4-1, with Ferebee voting against. Miller is scheduled to start on Dec. 1.
- Took no action following an executive session for commissioners to consult with legal council on "pending legal matters."
- Approved November's vouchers for $7,521,260.62 3-2, with Commissioners Mark DiSanto and Ferebee voting against their approval.