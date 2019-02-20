The Rapid City Council voted Tuesday night to purchase new smart parking meters for the downtown area.
The 620 meters will cost $713,000 and could be installed as early as June along Main and St. Joseph streets between Fifth and Ninth streets and along Sixth, Seventh and Ninth streets.
The council voted to approve the meters without discussion after the Legal and Finance Committee unanimously approved the measure last week. No members of the public spoke for or against the new machines.
The meters, similar to ones in downtown Sioux Falls and Deadwood, will accept coins, credit cards or mobile apps. App users will be notified when their time is running out and can add time to the meter from their phone. The meters will also come with software that would allow parking tickets to be paid online, and three new pay stations at a parking ramp near Main Street Square.
Based on community meetings, a parking study and summer pilot program, it’s clear that business owners and visitors believe the current meters are in the wrongs spots and inconvenient to use, Sarah Hanzel, Rapid City's long-range planner, previously said.
The meters will be paid for with cash on hand that the city will have after using Vision Fund money originally meant for a downtown parking ramp to pay off outstanding parking revenue bonds.
The city and parking meter company, the IPS Group of San Diego, found that conservative estimates show the meters would pay for themselves within a year and make $3.1 million in the first five years, Hanzel previously said. The machines should last six or seven years.
Profits from the meters would flow into a separate parking fund that could be used for parking maintenance, future development or adding a city parking manager to oversee city lots and enforcement.
The city is also working on a new online permit process that would allow downtown workers and residents to park in new designated spaces just outside of where the meters will be, but still downtown.
City officials said parking enforcement workers shouldn't lose their jobs since they will still need to write tickets and collect from the new meters.