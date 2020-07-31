Rapid City Hall renovations continue, set to be finished in November

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Renovations at Rapid City Hall are largely on track, city Operations Management Engineer Rod Johnson said Thursday, with a few temporary changes in the main lobby to accommodate interactions with the public.

"Right now we are on Phase 4 of five planned renovations at City Hall that should wrap up by the end of November," Johnson said.

The $4 million renovation to City Hall came after Rapid City Area Schools administration left the three-story building at 300 Sixth Street for their own building last summer.

Johnson said the remodeling of City Hall will allow city departments to move to one location instead of several buildings to help city government run more efficiently.

"Code Enforcement, the Community Block Grant Division and Parking Enforcement will move from the bus station to City Hall by December," Johnson said.

While the upper two floors are still undergoing construction, a temporary customer service desk has been set up in the front lobby. Access to the Mayor's Office and other departmental offices are still limited but people can call and schedule an appointment, Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said.