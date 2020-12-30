Rapid City Trump Shop closes

The store sold flags, hats, shirts and other merchandise in favor of Trump, gun rights, law enforcement, patriotism and the America First ideology. It also sold some products that used derogatory language and images towards undocumented people, women and others.

The Rapid City Trump Shop was owned by a Florida man who operated other stores across the country. They are not affiliated with the Trump campaign. Its website, trumpshop.com, was down as of Wednesday morning.

The store served as a gathering place for Trump supporters and people who counter protested during this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests. Anti-Trump protesters in front of the shop on election night and were met with people who support the president.

The general manager of MG Oil, owner of the shopping center, did not immediately return a message asking if anyone has signed a new lease with the shop and if not, what kind of business they hope will move into the space.

Commentators on social media have suggested the empty stand-alone store be turned into a coffee shop or marijuana dispensary.​