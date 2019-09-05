{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) will be in Spearfish today for a roundtable with the Spearfish Chamber, a tour of Neiman Timber, and an “Inside Scoop” student edition town hall at Black Hills State University.

The Spearfish Chamber Roundtable is from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Chamber office at 106 W. Kansas St.

The Neiman Timber Tour is scheduled from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 1510 West Oliver St.

The Inside Scoop with Dusty–Student Edition is from 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m., at Black Hills State University Student Union Atrium at 1200 University St.

