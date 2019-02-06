Pennington County commissioners approved the first reading of an ordinance to rezone approximately 21 acres of land near Rockerville, despite objections from landowners of adjacent properties.
The request comes from Borglum Historical Center, Inc., a seasonal museum in Keystone, and owner Duane Pankratz. It seeks to rezone two lots from general agricultural district to general commercial district. One of the lots is 19.419 acres and the other is 1.953, for a combined 21.372 acres.
During their regular meeting Tuesday at the County Administration Building in Rapid City, the commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a first reading of the requested rezone. Commissioner Mark DiSanto was the lone vote against it.
Ken Nash, agent for the property, attended Tuesday's meeting; Pankratz did not. Nash answered questions from the commissioners, but did not specify what the property would be used for if rezoned to commercial. A call to Nash and a call and email to Pankratz were not immediately returned.
The property sits just off the northwest side of Highway 16 and is nestled against the homes in Rockerville, an unincorporated community in southwestern Pennington County.
General commercial property in Pennington County allows things like retail stores, barber and beauty shops, schools, hotels, motels, rooming and boarding houses, clubs and lodges, restaurants and bars, offices, clinics and laboratories.
Ryan Flick, one of the adjacent property landowners, said Pine Haven Drive, which touches the back corner of the property being rezoned, is not equipped to handle commercial traffic. Nash, however, said the primary access to the property would be from S.D. Highway 16, which is already a busy traffic thoroughfare.
Other nearby property owners cited concerns with changing the nature of the closely knit community; one told commissioners that past attempts to manage commercial properties in the area have failed, and the property is best suited for residential use.
Several spoke about how the change could affect their water. Some outlined issues they have had with well water testing too high in nitrates to be consumable. They fear that a commercial property would further strain the community's water resources, and possibly worsen contamination issues.
Commissioners expressed sympathy to the residents' concerns, but said that any future development of, for instance, a septic system, would be closely regulated by the county and the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
"The last thing we want to do is screw people's water up," said Commissioner Ron Rossknecht.
Commissioner Deb Hadcock, who attended the meeting via telephone, also argued that a commercial property would likely use less water than if the property were broken up into multiple residences.
While "I believe in property rights on both sides," Hadcock said, "I believe the best use for this is commercial."
Public hearing set for Croell application
The Board of Commissioners will host a public hearing on Croell Inc.'s construction and mining permit applications at 9 a.m. on May 10, a Friday. If the hearings need to continue to a second day, they will start again at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 11.
Previous attempts to schedule public hearings have been canceled, first in December due to legal notices not being properly published, and again in January due to an agenda posting error. Planning Commission hearings scheduled for March 14 and 15 were canceled due to scheduling conflicts.
Croell has applied for a construction and mining permit to operate Perli Pit Quarry, 13840 U.S. Highway 16, south of Rapid City near Bear Country USA.