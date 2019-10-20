Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson, both South Dakota Republicans, have big advantages over their prospective 2020 challengers in fundraising, according to reports filed recently with the Federal Election Commission.
The reports, which cover fundraising through the end of September, show Rounds has raised $1.66 million so far this year and has $1.62 million on hand in his campaign account.
His fellow Republican challenger, Scyller Borglum, has raised $22,255.48 since organizing her campaign committee in July, but $12,000 of that amount is a loan from herself to her campaign. Her campaign account balance is $9,754.51.
You have free articles remaining.
The winner of the potential June 2020 Rounds v. Borglum primary would move on to the November 2020 general election to potentially face Democratic candidate Dan Ahlers, who only recently announced his candidacy and organized his campaign committee on Sept. 30. He has raised $1,170 and has $1,155.36 on hand.
In the U.S. House campaign, Johnson’s report says he has raised $589,029.32 this year and has $429,065.66 on hand.
None of the three potential Democratic House candidates with campaign committees — Ellee Spawn, Whitney Raver and Brian Wirth — has reported raising or spending any money so far.