Sen. Mike Rounds and three of his colleagues have introduced legislation that would provide $25 billion to fully fund a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, they announced Thursday.
The legislation from Rounds, R-S.D., Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is called the WALL Act.
“The primary responsibility of the federal government is the defense of our nation, which includes strong border security,” Rounds said in a news release.
He said the wall is needed to "protect against illegal immigration and stop those who wish to do us harm, such as terrorists, gang members and drug dealers."
Rounds said the bill would be funded by increasing minimum fines on illegal border crossings, establishing a minimum penalty for visa overstays, and closing loopholes that allow illegal immigrants to receive federal benefits.
Rounds said the bill would require a work-authorized Social Security number to claim refundable tax credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Child Tax Credit.
Currently, Rounds said, only a child needs a Social Security number, not the parent benefiting from the Child Tax Credit. Additionally, he said, some people are benefiting from the Earned Income Tax Credit because the Social Security Agency did not distinguish between work-eligible and non-work-eligible Social Security numbers before 2003.
Rounds said the bill would also require welfare applicants to formally verify citizenship. Currently, he said, applicants need only to “declare” citizenship and provide a Social Security number to receive some benefits.