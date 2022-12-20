Salamun: TikTok on the chopping block

TikTok may be in trouble. At least amid Rapid City government.

The Rapid City Common Council is considering blocking it from government devices. Ward 3 Councilman Jason Salamun asked his colleagues to allow the City Attorney’s office to draft a resolution that would ban the Chinese-owned social media app from all city devices and networks, and ban any city accounts on the platform.

“With the federal government taking action and the state having already taken action, perhaps the city should consider doing the same,” Salamun said.

According to City Information Technology Director Jim Gilbert, the city has a very limited presence on the app. A search for “Rapid City” shows accounts for the fire department, solid waste department and airport.

Gilbert said it’s difficult to find any actual incidents or “smoking guns” in publications about the security of TikTok, but having unneeded or non-business-related apps in your environment is a common security measure.

“I don’t view an app as more or less dangerous than the phone that app is running on,” he said. “That phone — even though Apple or Samsung is owned by a non-Chinese company — is 90% or more created and developed in China.”

Gilbert and the council members agreed that talking about the number of city devices and specific security protocols would be better done in a private executive session.

Where opinions differed was on the importance of a TikTok-specific ban.

“I feel, really, it’s just a human resources issue,” said Laura Armstrong of Ward 5. “The way it was explained to me is that the majority of social media apps — like Facebook and Instagram and Pinterest — they also do these things. They gather data and they can sell data as well, so I believe the larger issue would be do we just ban all social media?”

Armstrong called the TikTok ban a “solution in search of a problem,” and she wasn’t alone in thinking it unnecessary.

“I don’t see this as necessary,” said Ward 2 representative Bill Evans. “When you single out one, you kind of implicitly say the rest are good, and I don’t like that idea.”

The item was originally supposed to be read at last week’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting, which was canceled because of Winter Storm Diaz. The Council voted to refer the item to the next committee meeting on Dec. 28 for further discussion. Jason Salamun was the only vote in opposition.