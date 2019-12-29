SD Republican leader receives $10K monthly for pro-Saudi Arabia work

The “scope of work” portion of the agreement says LS2group will provide public relations services, media management services and government relations for the embassy.

Other disclosures list LS2group officials, including Lederman, who are assigned to work with the embassy. Lederman’s registration statement says he is receiving a fee of $10,000 per month to work part-time as a consultant with LS2group on the Saudia Arabia project.

On the registration form, where Lederman was required to disclose the kind of work he does for the embassy, he wrote, “Provide strategic and government affairs advice, public relations and communications advice and services, and outreach and engagement with the public and media groups.”

On another part of the form, where Lederman was required to describe any activity that would be political in nature, he wrote that his activities “will include informing the public, government officials and the media about the importance of fostering and promoting strong relations between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Prior disclosures

Previous disclosures show that Lederman worked on behalf of Saudi Arabia at least once before, from October 2016 to March 2017.