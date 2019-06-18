Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota announced Tuesday that his wife, Jean, has been diagnosed with “a malignant high-grade aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve.”
“Many families have successfully dealt with this and we are no different,” Rounds said in a news release. “Jean is resilient and strong, we have the support of friends and family, and Jean will receive treatment from a highly-qualified team of doctors. However, prayer has the power a human hand does not. To the countless South Dakotans who have generously asked how they can help, we are grateful for prayers for Jean and for our family as Jean begins cancer treatment.”
According to the press release, numerous tests were conducted over the course of the past several weeks that led to the diagnosis and the senator and his wife will travel this week to Rochester, Minn., to begin her treatment at the Mayo Clinic. The specific treatment is unknown at this time, the senator’s news release said.