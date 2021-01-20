Sen. Thune says 'we do have to move on' after President Biden's inauguration

Sen. John Thune said Wednesday that the inauguration of President Biden is a sign that “democracy marches forward,” and that the peaceful transition of power is a “hallmark of our democracy.”
Thune said he believes Biden, a former U.S. senator and vice president, understands Congress well, and that he “isn’t going to be a crazy liberal on the far left,” but someone who “understands that solutions are found in the middle.”
Biden recognized in his inaugural address that “the country has been very divided” following the election, Thune said.
“There are still a lot of hard feelings out there from people who are unhappy with the outcome, I understand that, I get that, but at some point, we do have to move on,” he said. “This is a new administration. There will be opportunities to dig in, fight and to oppose some of their policies, but at the same time look for opportunities to try and find solutions for the American people.”
Rep. Dusty Johnson said President Biden will have to “walk that walk” on the message of unity by “working with folks on the right and alienating those on his far left.”
“We don’t know yet to what extent he will be willing to do that day in and day out,” Johnson said of the country’s 46th president, admitting that he has “some trepidation” about a Biden administration.
Regarding Biden’s message of unity, Johnson said he has always been willing to “build bridges” and work with others to advance South Dakota’s interests as the state’s lone representative.
“In an era where Democrats have control of the House, Senate and White House, a fact I’m not excited about, but a fact I’m going to have to accept, to get anything done for South Dakota, I’m going to need to be willing to talk to the other side and find areas of agreement,” he said.
Sen. Mike Rounds was not at the inauguration due to “logistical challenges,” but released a statement wishing Biden and Harris “the best as they assume the tremendous responsibility entrusted to them.”
“I know we will not agree on every issue, and I’m ready to stand as loyal opposition when we disagree on issues of principle,” he said. “But we all want to leave this nation better than we found it. I do look forward to working with the new administration on ways we can move our country forward, leaving more opportunities for the next generation.”
Thune told the Journal he did have concerns about the Biden administrations early policy announcements, including the president’s intention to issue an executive order halting construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which Thune said would cost thousands of jobs.
Johnson, Thune and Rounds sent a letter to Biden urging him not to sign an executive order halting the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. Work on the pipeline suspended Wednesday in anticipation of Biden’s order revoking the permits.
Johnson said the Biden order would be a “serious mistake,” and that while people can disagree on the project, “the time for those policy disagreements were during the application phase” and during the fact finding.
“That’s not in any way to try to downplay or dismiss the concerns of Native peoples or others,” he said. “I think there can be reasonable policy disagreements about the future of pipelines in this country, but at some point, we can’t re-litigate those every single day years after permits have been given.”
Johnson said he and his son, Max, noticed the security was “very aggressive,” and that “the town is essentially locked down” two weeks after a mob stormed the Capitol as election results were certified.
When asked if he believes President Trump and his family should have attended the inauguration, Johnson said he wouldn’t speak to that but “at least for most of us,” inaugurals are meant to be honored.
“Today is probably not a day to try to emphasize differences in opinion, but a day to try to identify those things that bind us together as Americans,” Johnson said.
Thune said “it would have been nice” if Trump and his family had attended the inauguration, but he didn’t have a “big expectation” that they would.