Sen. Thune says 'we do have to move on' after President Biden's inauguration

Sen. John Thune said Wednesday that the inauguration of President Biden is a sign that “democracy marches forward,” and that the peaceful transition of power is a “hallmark of our democracy.”

Thune said he believes Biden, a former U.S. senator and vice president, understands Congress well, and that he “isn’t going to be a crazy liberal on the far left,” but someone who “understands that solutions are found in the middle.”

Biden recognized in his inaugural address that “the country has been very divided” following the election, Thune said.

“There are still a lot of hard feelings out there from people who are unhappy with the outcome, I understand that, I get that, but at some point, we do have to move on,” he said. “This is a new administration. There will be opportunities to dig in, fight and to oppose some of their policies, but at the same time look for opportunities to try and find solutions for the American people.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson said President Biden will have to “walk that walk” on the message of unity by “working with folks on the right and alienating those on his far left.”