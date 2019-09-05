{{featured_button_text}}

State Sen. Lynne DiSanto, R-Box Elder, received approval from a judge to legally change her first name to Lyndi on Thursday at the Pennington County Courthouse in Rapid City.

DiSanto filed a name-change petition July 1. It showed that her legal name at the time was Lynne Audrey Hix-DiSanto, although she's gone by Lynne DiSanto recently in her political career. Her new name, pending the filing of some paperwork after Thursday's court hearing, will be Lyndi Audrey DiSanto.

On the portion of the petition that asks the petitioner's reason for seeking the name change, DiSanto wrote "personal preference." In a recent interview with the Journal, she said "Lyndi" has been a nickname of hers since childhood.

