PIERRE | South Dakota senators have advanced a bill that would allow people to bring guns into the state Capitol.
The chamber voted 20-13 Wednesday to send the bill to the House. It would allow people who have an enhanced permit to bring concealed handguns into the Capitol if they notify security beforehand.
The measure wouldn't extend to the Supreme Court chamber or access-controlled private offices. Republican Sen. Jim Stalzer, the sponsor, has said state employees and legislators have indicated a desire to be able to defend themselves.
Republican Sen. Arthur Rusch opposed the bill. He recently told a Senate panel that he doesn't think there should be "more guns in more places."
Last year, 1,615 new enhanced permits were issued. An enhanced permit has requirements including completing a training course.
There are no metal detectors at Capitol entrances.