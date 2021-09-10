Sheriff's Office, Fire Department welcome new recruits

McCoy said the sheriff's office also works with candidates who are uprooting their lives to come to South Dakota.

"We understand flying to Rapid City multiple times during the hiring process is not something we should ask of people. We also understand that if you're making a career move and you're moving from another state, there's no reason we can't work with your timeline," McCoy said, using Foster as an example.

"He had to sell his house and the whole nine yards, we worked with him because there was no reason not to. Then he had to come here, get his kids in school, find a house. We try to work with people because we understand those things."

The Rapid City Fire Department is also filling vacancies left by numerous retirements over the last year.

Capt. Mike Bartling is the training specialist for the Rapid City Fire Department with the task of training 18 recruits over the course of 13 weeks.

At the end of the 13 week training academy, the new recruits will be ready to go to their designated stations throughout Rapid City and respond to calls for help, said Bartling.