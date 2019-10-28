State Sen. Alan Solano, R-Rapid City, announced Monday that he will resign his seat in the Senate effective Nov. 30.
Solano has represented District 32 in the state Senate since 2014. The district encompasses much of central and southern Rapid City, and areas south of the city.
“Serving in the South Dakota Senate has been extremely rewarding, and I’ll forever be indebted to the people of District 32 for putting their trust and confidence in me,” Solano said in a news release. “In the last months, I’ve recognized the difficulty of balancing my legislative responsibilities with my new professional responsibilities. Right now, I need to take a step back and focus on the foundation and my family.”
Last October, Solano was selected to serve as CEO of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation in Rapid City. He was previously CEO of Behavior Management Systems.
Solano currently serves as chairman of the state Senate's Education Committee, Interim Rules Review Committee, a summer study to Reduce the Overall Use of Acute Mental Health Hospitalizations, and a summer study on Electric Services in an Annexed Area. He is a member of the Health and Human Services Committee and the Transportation Committee.
Gov. Kristi Noem will nominate a replacement for Solano and is seeking public input.
“I commend Senator Solano for his dedication to the Legislature and wish him all the best,” Noem said in a news release. “In the coming weeks, I’ll be looking for someone to represent District 32 who will work hard to make South Dakota stronger for the next generation. I look forward to collaborating with the folks in District 32 to find a qualified, dedicated public servant to serve in this capacity.”
Those wishing to suggest someone or be considered themselves for the Senate vacancy should email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us, Noem's office said. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number and relevant background information. All nomination materials must be submitted by Nov. 8.