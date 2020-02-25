South Dakota Democratic Party hires new executive director

Former state legislator Pamela Cole has been named the new leader of South Dakota's Democratic party, according to a press release from the group Tuesday.

Cole's hiring is the latest in a series of leadership changes in recent months as the party works to reconstruct its finances. Last year, the party realized it had more than $40,000 in the bank after reportedly being in the red for about two months. Cole, who served from 2008-2010 in the Legislature, has a career that's included grant writing, marketing and volunteer coordination for a major health-care provider, the release states.

“We have a team that has worked very hard in the last few months to put the party back on the right track to ensure a great 2020 election season," Democratic Party chair Randy Seiler said. "Part of that restructure involved finding the right executive director, someone with enthusiasm, commitment and pride in the duties of the position. Pam has the experience and talents we were looking for.”