PIERRE | Concerned for Republican Gov. Kristi Noem's safety, the state of South Dakota is considering spending up to $400,000 to construct a fence around the Governor's Mansion in Pierre.
According to state documents dated April 29, the state's Office of the State Engineer and the Bureau of Administration are accepting statements of interest from companies to construct a fence to border the mansion by Sept. 30, with the budget subject to change.
Noem spokesperson Kristin Wileman said via email that the state has not yet made any bids and the departments are "reviewing the security needs for the governor’s residence, but no final decisions have been made."
The move comes after a few recent security incidents at governors' residences throughout the country.
In March, a man was charged for stealing property from vehicles parked at the Michigan governor's residence in Lansing, according to the Lansing State Journal.
In 2018, two individuals were arrested for reportedly breaking into the governors' residences of Wyoming and California, according to the Casper Star Tribune and The Sacramento Bee.