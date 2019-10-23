The problems afflicting the South Dakota Democratic Party continued Wednesday with the resignation of the party’s chairwoman and executive director, both of whom were relatively new in their positions.
Chairwoman Paula Hawks and Executive Director Stacey Burnette submitted their resignations Wednesday, and each resignation was effective immediately, said Vice Chairman Randy Seiler.
“Having worked with Paula and Stacey the last several months, I have a great deal of respect for both of them, and I’m confident they both had their professional and personal reasons for why they resigned,” Seiler said in a Journal phone interview. “I respect that decision and I accept it, and I’m not going to comment further than that.”
Seiler will serve as acting chairman for the time being but said he does not want the position on a permanent basis. He has called an emergency meeting of the state party’s executive board for Saturday in Fort Pierre, and he said a regular meeting of the party’s state central committee is scheduled for Dec. 7. He tentatively plans to hold an election for a new party chairperson during the December meeting, where party officials from across the state would cast votes.
Hawks, a former legislator from Minnehaha County and former congressional candidate, was elected the party’s chairwoman in March and began what was to be a four-year term in May. Burnette, who formerly worked for then-U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin and most recently worked for the American Cancer Society, was announced as the party’s executive director on Aug. 5.
Neither Hawks nor Burnette immediately returned messages Wednesday from the Journal. Previously this week, neither returned messages from the Journal about the party’s latest report to the Federal Election Commission, which showed the party’s federal campaign committee had a balance of -$8,651.27 and outstanding debts and obligations totaling $46,863.73.
Earlier this year, the FEC revealed that it had audited the party committee's finances for the years 2015 and 2016 and found several problems. The audit findings said the party understated disbursements by $2.5 million, because of a failure to adequately report the state party’s role as a pass-through for Democratic National Committee funds; received 31 impermissible contributions totaling $23,827; and failed to disclose $46,097 worth of debts and obligations to vendors.
After news of the audit findings broke in August, the party issued a written statement from Hawks, who said, “Unfortunately there has clearly been a lack of oversight in the financial management of SDDP. Moving forward this new administration has and will continue to ensure accuracy in our reporting at all levels.”
Since then, the treasurer of the party’s federal campaign committee, Bill Nibbelink, has retired and a new form has been filed with the FEC identifying the party's treasurer as Michael Hanson. The party has also closed its two offices, in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and directed its staff to work remotely.
Seiler, of Fort Pierre, was the party’s nominee for attorney general last year but lost to Republican Jason Ravnsborg. Seiler previously served as U.S. attorney for South Dakota. When asked why he does not want to serve as permanent chairman of the state party, Seiler expressed a desire for new and younger leadership.
“I think there are people out there who can appropriately fill that position and bring a new perspective to the party, and bring youth into party leadership, and lead us forward into 2020 and beyond,” Seiler said.
The party’s best recent showing in a statewide election was made by Billie Sutton, a former state legislator from Burke who narrowly lost to Republican Kristi Noem in last year’s election for governor. Seiler said he has already spoken to Sutton and to former U.S. Sen. Tim Johnson and Johnson’s wife, Barbara, and other party leaders to seek their input and advice about the state party's leadership situation.
Sutton did not immediately return a message from the Journal, and Seiler declined to comment specifically about whether Sutton might run or be drafted to run for the party chairmanship.
“Billie is a young, dynamic, intellectual, educated leader, and he’s exactly the kind of young person we want to be involved and stay engaged in the party,” Seiler said. “I hope he continues to be involved.”
There are currently no Democrats in any statewide office in South Dakota, and Democrats hold only 16 of the state Legislature’s 105 seats. There are 156,160 registered Democrats in the state, compared to 258,416 Republicans and 130,179 registered voters who either claim no political affiliation or identify as independent.