PIERRE | The South Dakota director of Indian education said Friday he is seeking outside money so teachers can better learn to show students about Native American life.
In a meeting with the state’s Indian Education Advisory Council, Mato Standing High said he recently started a discussion with staff from the Bush Foundation about a grant.
Meanwhile, a council member said two exemplary teachers, each with more than a decade of experience, would start coaching other Rapid City teachers this fall about using the state’s Oceti Sakowin standards in their classes.
Sarah Pierce, the Title IV Indian education manager for Rapid City, said the two would start with three schools apiece and spend several years working through all 23 buildings.
“We’re not mandating anything,” she told council members. “We feel like it will be contagious after the first few.”
She suggested the Lakota Nation Invitational sports and academic tournaments in Rapid City would be an opportunity, too.
Standing High said he doesn’t know how many South Dakota schools use the Oceti Sakowin content that the state Board of Education Standards adopted in 2010.
“That’s the point; it’s not taught to our children,” Standing High said.
He said Rapid City’s program could be an example for others. He welcomed council members’ suggestions on the Bush Foundation funding. “They haven’t mentioned dollar amounts yet,” he said.
His administrative assistant, Marta Neuman, said she sent more than 1,000 invitations for the state’s American Indian Education Summit.
Now in its second decade, the event this year runs Sunday, Sept. 23, through Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Ramkota convention center in Pierre.
“We need to get people there to learn about this,” Neuman said.
Standing High led the council through more than one hour of brainstorming on goals to recommend in a report to Gov. Dennis Daugard.
They chose five topics: Charter school legislation, Ocetis Sakowin education, expanding South Dakota history content, education personnel development including trauma-informed care and expanding official languages to include Lakota, Nakota and Dakota.
Making progress on even parts of the suggestions would be a successful legislative session, Tripp-Delmont Superintendent Gail Swenson said.