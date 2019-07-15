No one is losing ambulance service from the city of Sturgis — yet.
In December, rural residents voted down the creation of an ambulance district to fund ambulance services to campgrounds and about 4,000 area residents. In April, the Sturgis City Commission decided to stop supplementing ambulance costs for some outside the city with taxes from those living inside the city limits. The deadline for the reduction in service area was midnight Monday.
At just before 10 p.m. Monday, the board voted 7-2 to extend the deadline to Dec. 31. Mike Bachand and Beka Zerbst voted against extending the deadline.
Terry Keszler’s motion to grant the extension left the reduced service area boundaries the same but it extended the deadline to Dec. 31. His motion also requires a monthly update on the progress of residents and campgrounds in securing funds needed to continue the service and requires the loosely formed group to bring $30,000 to the commission before Nov. 18, 2019.
That motion passed moments after a motion by Bachand, seconded by Zerbst, failed on a 6-3 vote with Jason Anderson joining them. It would have left April’s vote intact and let the midnight deadline pass, shrinking the area which the Sturgis Ambulance service would cover.
Creating an ambulance district would have solved the funding crisis — about $60,000 short each year — by creating a board that could tax rural citizens and pay for the services with a reliable method of funding. Several rural citizens voiced concerns about how the district would work and said they didn’t want to deal with another governmental body.
“To be honest, my dealings with the county and city of Sturgis haven’t been very positive,” said Ed Miller of the Rush No More Campground. “The last thing I want is another elected body to deal with.”
Mayor Mark Carstensen said he was concerned about issuing another delay in the action, because he had been dealing with these issues for about a decade, and suddenly, with a deadline looming, people were asking the commission for more time.
Miller assured Carstensen that the commission had all the leverage.
“It’s like the city is holding a gun to our heads,” Miller said. “Even if you decide not to pull the trigger tonight, you still have the gun.”
Several citizens called providing ambulance service to residents a moral imperative rather than a governmental budget decision.
“My dad has a Life Alert button that will call 911 if something happens,” Darby Hunt told the commissioners. “It kills me to think something might happen and no one would come.”
Ambulance Director Shawn Fischer said one cause of the budget issues facing Sturgis is that South Dakota doesn’t consider ambulance services to be essential. She also placed some blame on the low Medicare reimbursement rates the service receives.
Bachand and Mayor Carstensen both pointed out that Meade County could help with funding, but Carstensen pointed out that the county would be faced with double taxing some residents to provide services to the 4,000 who live outside the city and to the campgrounds.
Bachand was never convinced that fundraisers and voluntary payments would be a stable form of funding for the service — not the first year or especially in years after.
“To me it is simple, if you don’t have a tax district, you don’t have ambulance service,” he said.
After some discussion about trying to get another vote before residents in June or November of 2020, the commission decided to allow the group to attempt to find the money from voluntary donations.
The first update from the group is required during the first meeting in September to allow the campgrounds time to get past the annual rally.