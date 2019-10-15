Developers have a new incentive to build affordable housing in Pennington County.
During a regularly scheduled meeting at the county's Administration Building in Rapid City, the five-member County Commission unanimously approved a tax break for new affordable housing projects.
Local attorney David Lust, representing the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, presented the resolution to the commission.
“This is not going to be a silver bullet,” Lust said, “If you pass this, you’re not going to see a flood of developers suddenly rushing in to build affordable housing.”
But he said the tax break is one of several tools that could eventually encourage more affordable-housing development.
The tax break will allow developers to apply for reduced taxes during the first five years of the project’s existence. For qualifying developers, the increase in property value created by a project will be taxed at 20 percent the first year, and then 40, 60 and 80 percent in successive years, until reaching 100 percent taxation during the fifth year.
Lust provided a hypothetical example of a $1 million affordable-housing construction project on a lot previously valued at $100,000. The original $100,000 value of the lot would be subject to full taxation, but only 20 percent of the $1 million in increased value — $200,000 — would be subject to property taxes during the first year, and so on.
Erik Braun, a Rapid City resident who said he has worked in building and real-estate development, encouraged the commission to adopt the resolution. He said a tax break during the first several years of a project would help developers stay financially afloat while they try to fill up a structure with renters.
“That’s the perfect time for it, when you’re trying to build a reserve in order to deal with some of the maintenance issues that come up,” Braun said.
Authority for local governments to implement the tax break was approved earlier this year by the Legislature, which had previously approved similar tax breaks for other types of property.
One of those other types of property is residential-zoned land that is platted and has infrastructure for future residential construction. That kind of property has been eligible for a tax break in Pennington County since 2007, but the County Commission repealed that tax break Tuesday at the same time as the approval of the affordable-housing tax break. There was little discussion during the meeting about the repeal of the tax break for residential-zoned land.
The state law regarding the affordable-housing tax break says any qualifying structure must contain four or more units, while rental rates cannot exceed those set by the state Housing Development Authority for people whose income is 60 percent or less of the area median, and the structure must meet the qualifications for at least 10 years. Lust said covenants will be enforced locally that will include penalties for violating the conditions of the tax break.
Lust said the tax break will hopefully encourage developers to create housing with monthly rents in the $500 to $900 range. He cited a recent study commissioned by the John T. Vucurevich Foundation that found a shortage of 1,591 units in that range, compared to the local demand.
Currently, Lust said, developers resist creating housing in that rental range because the cost to build and maintain it is too high in comparison to the potential income.
“Concepts like this help close that gap, and so it becomes more manageable and feasible for a developer to look at building units that are affordable,” Lust said.