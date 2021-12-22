Tribal members laud decision not to appeal Rosebud Sioux Tribe health care lawsuit

The United States Department of Justice is no longer planning to appeal the Rosebud Sioux Tribe’s case against Indian Health Service, part of the U.S. Department Health and Human Services.

Tim Purdon, one of the attorneys representing the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, tweeted on Monday that he and Brendan Johnson, another attorney on the case, were "just told by DOJ that the United States will not seek rehearing of the 8th Circuit's decision here."

The case, along with this most recent decision, may help to focus attention on health inadequacies in tribal communities across the country, according to tribal leaders and attorneys on the team that represented the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe filed a lawsuit in 2016 against the IHS for inadequate health conditions, using the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty as a basis for legal action. A South Dakota federal court ruled in favor of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in 2020, but the U.S. Department of Justice, under the Trump Administration, appealed the ruling to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

The suit was filed after patients were diverted, in 2015, from the Rosebud Indian Health Service hospital emergency room to hospitals at least 50 miles away, said Lisa White Pipe, council representative for Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

White Pipe said the emergency room was closed for months due to conditions that did not meet health standards as patients were diverted to hospitals at least 50 miles outside of the reservation.

“During that diversion we lost nine tribal members,” she said.

Bruce Finzen, one of the attorneys representing the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, said the emergency room closure was “part of a longstanding problem with inadequate (health) service” extending beyond the emergency room.

The tribe based its argument on the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty, which included provisions for competent health care. Finzen said the treaty applied primarily to tribes of the Great Plains, but he said the effects could be felt elsewhere.

“Problems persist nationwide,” he said. “Other tribes are going to be able to look at this decision and then point to the language of Indian Health Care Improvement Act … and for once get the attention of the Congress to start funding the quality and quantity of health care that’s required.”

Finzen said that he, Johnson, Purdon and Tim Billion represented the Rosebud Sioux Tribe pro bono for Robins Kaplan LLP Law Firm. Johnson noted that all four have worked extensively on tribal issues.

“I think numerous tribes across the country sent letters to the Biden Administration,” said A. Gay Kingman, executive director of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Council, in a telephone interview.

Kingman also expressed thanks to South Dakota legislators who supported the Rosebud Sioux Tribe’s suit.

Kingman said she hoped the decision not to appeal would focus attention on health conditions faced in many Native communities. She stressed that the implications of the case range beyond the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

“We’re hopeful that now that attention has been called to it, Congress might put more money into the budget for Indian health care,” she said.

White Pipe agreed.

“That’s what we envision,” she said, “that we can pursue Congress for more health care funding so (people) won’t have to be referred out to specialists and other appointments outside of the reservation.”

Kingman said she also hoped to see intensified attention on Native health from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under Secretary Xavier Bacerra.

“We’d sure like to see him come out and see the conditions,” she said.

Kingman, too, recounted rough health conditions on reservations. She described the health challenges at the Pine Ridge Reservation.

“You have people who live 80 miles away, 100 miles away, from a hospital,” she said, adding that the reservation has only one hospital. “They have to travel that distance, and the hospitals aren’t adequately staffed.”

Kingman noted particular needs for facilities to help with giving birth.

Johnson, one of the attorneys representing the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, agreed that the upholding of the decision could yield far-reaching results.

“It strengthens the argument to fund Indian Health Service appropriately,” he said. “We hope that our Congressional delegation continues to push for funding for Indian Health Services.

Johnson also called the case unusual.

“This one is different because it dealt so squarely with a treaty right that is vital to every member of the tribe,” he said. “It’s rare that you see treaties being utilized. And it has been rare to get victories.”

