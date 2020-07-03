Trump defends U.S. heritage at Mount Rushmore

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The eyes of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln were looking down on President Donald Trump as he addressed the crowd at Mount Rushmore before the fireworks display that returned after an 11-year hiatus.

Trump aimed his speech at the most recent calls to remove Mount Rushmore and statues across the nation after weeks of Black Lives Matter protests. Many protesters across the nation have torn down statues of Confederate generals, Spanish conquistadors and other historical figures who may have contributed to the enslavement of people of color, and the mass murder and colonization of Indigenous people.

“We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice and equal treatment for citizens of every race, background, religion and creed. Every child of every color, born and unborn,” Trump said.

That statement followed Trump saying, “We are building the wall.”

“We will never abolish our police, or our great Second Amendment,” he said.

Calls to abolish, reform or defund police forces have arisen in the wake of George Floyd’s May 25 death while in the custody of Minneapolis police.