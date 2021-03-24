Womens' sports coalition started by Gov. Noem under fire for misuse of images

Gov. Kristi Noem’s new initiative to defend women’s sports, a coalition called Defend Title IX Now, has come under fire from athletes and lawmakers for the unauthorized use of images from an Ohio high school sports team.

The coalition’s website, defendtitleixnow.com, utilized a photo of a girls’ sports team from Hudson, Ohio, on the website’s homepage. The website was created Sunday, one day before Noem’s press conference announcing the formation of the coalition. It is registered in Ohio.

Noem said during the press conference that the initiative is not funded by South Dakota taxpayers, and the website only states that it is “paid for by defendtitleixnow.com.”

