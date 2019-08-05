A man holding a spray can crouched down Monday morning in Rapid City's Art Alley, adding the finishing touches to a sprawling mural memorializing the 31 victims of last weekend's mass shootings.
The words El Paso and Dayton arch over gray angel wings in front of a bright green backdrop that appears to ooze onto the street. Black and white paint outlines the mural, making it pop out from the muddled, overlapping graffiti that surrounds it.
Shane Pierce, a well-known graffiti artist and muralist from Charlotte, N.C., said he originally planned to paint an alien in Art Alley, just like he did the last time he attended the Sturgis motorcycle rally two years ago.
"But then I heard about the shootings and I was reading about them this morning, so I decided to do a memorial piece," said the 40-year-old Pierce, also known as Abstract Dissent.
It's not the first time Pierce has created murals in honor of shooting victims. He painted a mural at Butler High School in Matthews, N.C., after a student was shot dead in hallway in October 2018. The next year he made one at University of North Carolina at Charlotte after two students were fatally shot in a classroom.
"It's kind of a healing process after something like that," Pierce said when asked what he wants people to take away from the mural. He said he hopes his art helps people "to move forward and to help cope with what's going on and pull together."
Pierce said he thinks metal detectors can help prevent school shootings but he's not sure what can be done to protect people in other situations.
"I don't know what the answer is," he said. "No guns at all? But that's never going to happen."
Pierce's mural is located near the entrance to Art Alley off of Seventh Street in downtown Rapid City.