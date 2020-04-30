Grandmother says Eagle Butte woman should have never been transferred to prison while pregnant

LeBeau said the next time she received a call from the hospital was April 2 and a doctor told her that her granddaughter was on a ventilator, awaiting COVID-19 test results and had delivered her baby the day before.

“I was kind of shocked” because I thought she was just being treated for pneumonia, said LeBeau.

LeBeau said the hospital didn't call her when her daughter was placed on the ventilator or before the C-section took place. She said a doctor called April 4 to say Circle Bear tested positive.

LeBeau said doctors said they would see if she could visit Circle Bear or at least see her through a window when she came to pick up the baby — who tested negative for the virus — on April 17. But she said the prison told medical staff that she couldn’t see her granddaughter.

“She belongs to (the prison) and they have no say,” she said. “That was the sad thing because I couldn’t see her and I drove all the way down there.”

The DOC said Circle Bear had a pre-existing condition the CDC lists as a risk-factor for coronavirus. But LeBeau said her only condition was being pregnant.