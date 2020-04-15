Grandview elementary teacher named RCAS Teacher of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Grandview Elementary third grade teacher Jamie Amundsen has been named Teacher of the Year by Rapid City Area Schools in partnership with the Rapid City Public School Foundation.

Board of Education member Christine Stephenson served on the selection committee and had this to say about Amundsen: "Jamie stood out because of all the tools she uses to create that family feel: class Dojo, a class OSCARs system, making a video to explain a complex subject, handing out a weekly class VIP award. Jamie also stood out because she strives to create a strong feeling of community and shared mission with her fellow teachers and district staff members. She led a book study with her colleagues, and she is on her school's PBIS team. This is a teacher who wants to raise students up by raising up herself and all those around her."

“Jamie was selected as Grandview's TOY nominee because she exhibits daily what it means to be a 21st Century educator. She seeks first to understand, instead of being understood. She leans into honing her craft. She goes out of her way to identify the unique needs of students and ways to meet those needs. Jamie approaches challenges with a positive manner and continually offers support to both students and colleagues. Grandview is blessed to have such an amazing and talented member of our family,” said Grandview Principal Cyndi Lungren.