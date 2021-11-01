 Skip to main content
Grandview Elementary will be closed Monday, Tuesday

  • Updated
Grandview Elementary School

Grandview Elementary School

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Staff and students at Grandview Elementary School will continue to work remotely Monday and Tuesday. The school closed down for in-person learning on Thursday after adequate staffing became impossible due to an outbreak of COVID-19, school officials said.

On Sunday, Katy Urban, public information manager at Rapid City Area Schools, sent the following email to staff and families:

“Yesterday, three more Grandview staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, 36 staff and students at Grandview are COVID positive. As a result, we are not able to adequately staff the building. Grandview will be closed on Monday and Tuesday November 1 and 2. We will continue to monitor the situation and inform you of any decisions regarding the school’s reopening. Our goal is to safely open Grandview as soon as possible.

“Students will continue to learn remotely. Meals will be available for pick up at South Middle School on Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 2:30.

“We understand the inconvenience and hardship this presents to families, and appreciate your flexibility, patience and understanding.”

