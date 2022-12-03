Grant solidifies sustainability partnership between Rapid City and 'sister city' Apolda

A grant from the Institute for International Cooperation of the German Adult Education Association will fund the first formal project between Rapid City and its sister city of Apolda, Germany, officials announced Friday.

The grant, “Sustainability Through Apolda and Rapid City Together," or START Now, allows teams from the two cities to address sustainability projects within their communities with about $25,000 each, specifically looking at Goal 12 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The 2030 Agenda was developed in 2015 by the United Nations and Goal 12 focuses on responsible consumption and production.

“There’s a contradiction between sustainability and then using fossil fuels to fly across the ocean to see one another,” said Timmi Bubac, a general education teacher at Western Dakota Tech. “How can we offset that? That was really what started us thinking about sustainable consumption and production.”

The partnership began when local German teacher Elke Kuegle, who is in the Sister City group, brought the program to Western Dakota Tech and South Dakota Mines hoping to find a partner.

After meetings with the Rapid City Sustainability Committee and the Apolda Adult Education Institution, WDT took on the project. They’re one of several partnerships working worldwide.

“We have nine partnerships going on at the moment,” said Liza Warncke, the project coordinator with the Urban X-Change Network. “We had a pilot phase where there were four partnerships going on – two with Ukraine and two with Great Britain – and now another five going on, including the USA.”

Bubac, along with general education program director Karie Kennedy, traveled to Bonn, Germany in the fall of 2022 to attend the kickoff event for the partnership. They were able to travel to Apolda and meet with their counterparts, coming up with plans specific to each city that would help them reach their goals.

Alan Anderson, chair of the Rapid City Sustainability Committee, said Rapid City plans to focus on educating the community.

“We don’t – I think in general as a small city in the Midwest…flyover country – have an understanding of the severity of the problem,” he said. “This program and all the other things that are happening, it’s kind of bringing that up in the public eye.”

Anderson, who has been with the committee for the better part of a decade, said the focus on sustainability has been blossoming this year, and this project is an expansion of that.

“Now it has international flavor,” he said. “[It] has money and it has all these groups coming together, and that’s a first.”

The committee is working on three main events to reach as many as possible in the Rapid City community, including a booth with interactive demonstrations at the Home Show in March. The Sustainability Committee hosts Earth Day events in April every year, but this year, they’ll work with WDT to increase the size and scope of the celebration and host it in conjunction with the opening of WDT’s new, entirely student-built greenhouse.

At 102-feet-long, the greenhouse will contain a variety of fruit trees and other edible plants, with the goal of addressing food insecurity on campus and in the community.

Bryan Mitchell, the director of electrical trades and co-director of controlled environmental agriculture, gave the group of nearly 30 individuals a tour of the campus’ sustainability projects, including the greenhouse, hydroponics lab and aquaculture lab.

Mitchell and Bubac both touched on the importance of Western Dakota Tech’s leadership in promoting these projects, saying they’re empowered by their leadership to take on things that they believe in. For Mitchell, it’s sustainable agriculture to provide for students.

He said WDT has the highest number of grant-eligible students anywhere in the state, and he hopes to use their growing abilities to help address food needs. They have expanded their food bank from a single bookcase to an entire wall, which will soon include a microgreens fridge and room for locally sourced products.

For its part, the city of Apolda will tie projects to their culture.

Apolda has deep roots in the fashion community and even hosts the European Design Award and Fashion Show. Their plan is to highlight sustainable fashion through interviews with industry leaders, upcycling workshops, and a public lecture series.

Sister City partners from Apolda will be in Rapid City around Earth Day, while Bubac and Kennedy will travel to Apolda for the fashion show.

The grant program will end in September 2023.