Grants, Grandview, state affiliation among topics to be considered by school board

Several grants to help student learning are scheduled for a vote during the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, along with resolutions to close Grandview Elementary School temporarily due to COVID-19 cases and for the RCAS Board of Education to leave the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

The district’s Medical Cannabis Administration Plan, already presented and voted on at previous meetings, will also be up for a vote.

The grants to be voted on include Rapid City Public School Foundation Grants for Supporting Life Skills Vision Impairment/Blind Skills for $700, Growing Beyond Earth for $1,737, Caught Ya Student Incentive Program for $1,000, and Geometry in Construction for $6,000.

A resolution to approve collaboration with Black Hills State University on a Federal Upward Bound grant is also on the agenda. According to a report on the RCAS website, such grants “typically serve 60 students beginning in the 9th grade and continuing through the first year of college.” The report continues, “Most students must be low income and prospective first-generation college students.”

The requested amount is $260,000 annually for the next five years, with no local match required.

Also on the agenda is a “resolution to leave the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.” The resolution says the “Associated School Boards of South Dakota failed to publicly denounce the National School Boards Association’s letter to the President of the United States” and says “the subject of the aforementioned letter does not hold true to the values of the current Rapid City Area School District Board of Education.”

In the letter, the National School Boards Association reports a number of threats and acts of violence against school board members and other educators across the country as it requests federal assistance. The letter can be found at https://tinyurl.com/schoolboardsletter.

Wade Pogany, executive director for the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, said in a telephone interview that the Associated School Boards does not agree with the letter, including its call for federal law enforcement assistance.

“What the National School Board has done is a mistake,” Pogany said. “We were not consulted. We were not aware of this letter until it was sent out.”

Pogany said the Associated School Boards of South Dakota is “working with the National School Boards Association so that this doesn’t happen again.” He also said that regarding “any threats, or any disorderly conduct, we have encouraged local school boards to work with local law enforcement.”

Pogany noted that the Associated School Boards of South Dakota offers “a host of services to local school boards,” including more than 400 sample policies, advocacy for school boards and legal services.

“We are continuously putting together new policies,” he added, citing a recent policy involving medical cannabis as an example. Pogany also mentioned “free and fee-based webinar and training sessions for school board members.”

The RCAS Board of Education is also scheduled to consider a “resolution to temporarily close Grandview Elementary School due to a communicable disease outbreak” of COVID-19.

The resolution, crafted by board member Amy Policky, notes that “Grandview Elementary School has seen an increase in Covid cases among 9.5% of staff and students.” It notes, too, that “the Emergency Closure of Schools policy EBCE does not allow for a closure of school due to a pandemic until a separate policy can be passed by the board.”

Staff and students at Grandview Elementary School have been working remotely since Thursday due to staffing shortages stemming from the outbreak. Policky said she plans to keep the resolution despite the current closure of the school to in-person attendance.

“I will leave the resolution on the agenda so that I can speak about and clarify the understanding of the emergency closure policy, and other policies dealing with health situations, within the schools,” Policky said on Monday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.