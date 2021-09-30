Granum cultivates passion for messages at Visit Rapid City

Stacie Granum recalls thinking about language – and about crafting messages – ever since she was a high school student.
“I loved the challenge of creating a message that evoked emotion or evoked some kind of reaction,” she said on a recent afternoon in her office.
That fervor for messages traces back to her senior year at Yankton High School, and this month Granum was been named interim president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, a nonprofit organization.
She’s taken the position after the retirement of Julie Jensen, the previous president and CEO. Granum had served as executive vice president of sales and marketing at Visit Rapid City for the past two and a half years, and she’s been a part of the organization for the past 11 years.
Granum graduated from the University of Sioux Falls with a bachelor of arts degree in business management and an emphasis on marketing. Now, western South Dakota shapes the messages she crafts.
“One of the biggest draws is the outdoor activity that we have,” she said.
She emphasized Native American culture.
“People want to learn more and understand more,” she said. “One good example is the Black Hills Powwow, unfortunately canceled this year (due to COVID-19). That’s something that really would draw a lot of people. Crazy Horse Memorial is another great example of something that we promote.”
Granum noted the importance of maintaining close communication with Native communities.
“We’ve created some great content in working closely with some of those contacts that we have,” she said. “We really try to stay connected that way so we’re allowing them to tell the story and then sharing the experiences.”
Granum’s work points in at least two directions, entailing conversation with people outside the community who might decide to visit, along with forging close connections to the people who live here.
“It’s two-fold,” she said. “When we’re advertising, we’re advertising to those people out of market, to try to get them to come and spend their time in Rapid City and the Black Hills. That is our true target demographic when we’re advertising.”
But those visits are consequential, she explained, not only to the people making the visits but also to the lives of the people here.
“The impact that (visitors have) on this community is huge,” she said. “They come in, they eat in our restaurants, they spend money on our attractions and in our retail stores, they attend events, they stay in our hotels.”
Granum noted, too, that her work entails reaching a variety of travelers on the move for different reasons.
“It’s not just for those leisure travelers,” she said. “We’re also trying to attract meeting planners, sports planners and those larger groups, too.”
Visit Rapid City Board President Patrick Dame noted Granum’s extensive experience with the organization as a particular asset.
“She has so much experience with VRC that the transition should be seamless for staff and our VRC Stakeholders,” he said in a statement.
Granum’s position is an interim one, but she plans on presenting herself as a candidate for a longer-term post of president and CEO of Visit Rapid City.
“There’s a process we’ll have to go through,” she said, “but I would definitely love to be a candidate."