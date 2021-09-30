 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Granum cultivates passion for messages at Visit Rapid City
alert top story

Granum cultivates passion for messages at Visit Rapid City

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Stacie Granum

Stacie Granum, in her downtown office on a recent afternoon, is the new interim president and CEO of Visit Rapid City.

 Michael Neary / Journal staff

Stacie Granum recalls thinking about language – and about crafting messages – ever since she was a high school student.

“I loved the challenge of creating a message that evoked emotion or evoked some kind of reaction,” she said on a recent afternoon in her office.

That fervor for messages traces back to her senior year at Yankton High School, and this month Granum was been named interim president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, a nonprofit organization.

She’s taken the position after the retirement of Julie Jensen, the previous president and CEO. Granum had served as executive vice president of sales and marketing at Visit Rapid City for the past two and a half years, and she’s been a part of the organization for the past 11 years.

Granum graduated from the University of Sioux Falls with a bachelor of arts degree in business management and an emphasis on marketing. Now, western South Dakota shapes the messages she crafts.

“One of the biggest draws is the outdoor activity that we have,” she said.

She emphasized Native American culture.

“People want to learn more and understand more,” she said. “One good example is the Black Hills Powwow, unfortunately canceled this year (due to COVID-19). That’s something that really would draw a lot of people. Crazy Horse Memorial is another great example of something that we promote.”

Granum noted the importance of maintaining close communication with Native communities.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve created some great content in working closely with some of those contacts that we have,” she said. “We really try to stay connected that way so we’re allowing them to tell the story and then sharing the experiences.”

Granum’s work points in at least two directions, entailing conversation with people outside the community who might decide to visit, along with forging close connections to the people who live here.

“It’s two-fold,” she said. “When we’re advertising, we’re advertising to those people out of market, to try to get them to come and spend their time in Rapid City and the Black Hills. That is our true target demographic when we’re advertising.”

But those visits are consequential, she explained, not only to the people making the visits but also to the lives of the people here.

“The impact that (visitors have) on this community is huge,” she said. “They come in, they eat in our restaurants, they spend money on our attractions and in our retail stores, they attend events, they stay in our hotels.”

Granum noted, too, that her work entails reaching a variety of travelers on the move for different reasons.

“It’s not just for those leisure travelers,” she said. “We’re also trying to attract meeting planners, sports planners and those larger groups, too.”

Visit Rapid City Board President Patrick Dame noted Granum’s extensive experience with the organization as a particular asset.

“She has so much experience with VRC that the transition should be seamless for staff and our VRC Stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

Granum’s position is an interim one, but she plans on presenting herself as a candidate for a longer-term post of president and CEO of Visit Rapid City.

“There’s a process we’ll have to go through,” she said, “but I would definitely love to be a candidate."

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's immersive NFT installation auction kicks off

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

It's interesting to note in Gov. Noem's statement regarding her conflict of interest meeting that she really didn't deny the allegations, but …

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

South Dakota's medical marijuana law is not about medicine, it is about money. The state does not charge people a fee to get a prescription fo…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 25
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 25

Sen. Thune didn’t have a problem voting to increase the debt limit when the GOP rammed through tax cuts to benefit the very rich. He obviously…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Drunk driver crashes into We Care Thrift on Monday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News