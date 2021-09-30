Granum cultivates passion for messages at Visit Rapid City

Granum noted the importance of maintaining close communication with Native communities.

“We’ve created some great content in working closely with some of those contacts that we have,” she said. “We really try to stay connected that way so we’re allowing them to tell the story and then sharing the experiences.”

Granum’s work points in at least two directions, entailing conversation with people outside the community who might decide to visit, along with forging close connections to the people who live here.

“It’s two-fold,” she said. “When we’re advertising, we’re advertising to those people out of market, to try to get them to come and spend their time in Rapid City and the Black Hills. That is our true target demographic when we’re advertising.”

But those visits are consequential, she explained, not only to the people making the visits but also to the lives of the people here.

“The impact that (visitors have) on this community is huge,” she said. “They come in, they eat in our restaurants, they spend money on our attractions and in our retail stores, they attend events, they stay in our hotels.”