Grass fire near Interstate 90 in Wasta reignites, officials say

An estimated 300-acre grass fire near Interstate 90 in the Wasta area reignited Wednesday afternoon, the Pennington County Fire Service said.

According to a Facebook post at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, the fire service reported multiple emergency crews were fighting the grass fire two miles west of Wasta and that low visibility and smoke was impacting travel on the interstate.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Wasta Volunteer Fire Chief Kyle Schell reported the fire had been contained. However, extreme drought conditions and winds fueled the flames later in the afternoon, causing additional flare-ups and more emergency personnel to respond.

The fire began at around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, when firefighters were notified that the trailer of a semi hauling hay along Interstate 90 two miles west of Wasta “was fully engulfed," a news release said. The driver of the semi was able to unhook the truck from the trailer, but by the time the trailer was released, the truck also caught on fire.

The fire then spread to a nearby ditch along the interstate around 40 miles west of Rapid City. Extremely high drought conditions coupled with wind caused the flames to spread north of the interstate into what the fire department called "very rough terrain."