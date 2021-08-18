Grass fire near Interstate 90 now contained, according to Wasta fire chief

An estimated 300-acre grass fire near Interstate 90 has been contained, according to a news release from the Wasta Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters were notified around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday that the trailer of a semi hauling hay “was fully engulfed," the news release said. The fire then spread to a nearby ditch along the interstate around 40 miles west of Rapid City.

The fire then spread to what was described as “very rough terrain.”

The Wasta fire chief said in a Facebook post at around 10 a.m. that the fire was contained. No injuries have been reported; the semi was declared a total loss.

First responders on the scene include Wasta, Quinn, Wall, Scenic, Elm Springs, New Underwood, Box Elder, Interior, North Haines, Battle Creek, Rapid Valley, Rapid City, Ellsworth, Rockerville and Whispering Pines fire departments.

