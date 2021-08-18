 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grass fire near Interstate 90 now contained, according to Wasta fire chief
alert top story

Grass fire near Interstate 90 now contained, according to Wasta fire chief

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

An estimated 300-acre grass fire near Interstate 90 has been contained, according to a news release from the Wasta Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters were notified around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday that the trailer of a semi hauling hay “was fully engulfed," the news release said. The fire then spread to a nearby ditch along the interstate around 40 miles west of Rapid City.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fire then spread to what was described as “very rough terrain.”

The Wasta fire chief said in a Facebook post at around 10 a.m. that the fire was contained. No injuries have been reported; the semi was declared a total loss.

First responders on the scene include Wasta, Quinn, Wall, Scenic, Elm Springs, New Underwood, Box Elder, Interior, North Haines, Battle Creek, Rapid Valley, Rapid City, Ellsworth, Rockerville and Whispering Pines fire departments.

Firefighters battle flames Wednesday morning two miles west of Wasta near Interstate 90. The blaze started late Tuesday night after a semi truck hauling hay caught on fire. Approximately 300 acres burned. No injuries were reported.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is this twisting disk the birthplace of a new planet?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Firefighters battle blaze near Wasta

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News