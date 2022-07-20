Grass fire scorches 828 acres near Box Elder

A grass fire in the 6800 block of Elk Creek Road in Box Elder has been 90% contained as of Wednesday evening, according to Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey.

The fire scorched 828 acres, with winds gusting up to 35 mph out of the northwest as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported, to firefighters, civilians or domestic animals.

At just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a wildland fire in the 6800 block of Elk Creek Rd. in Meade County.

Upon arrival firefighters observed a wind-driven fire burning in cured grass and immediately struck a second alarm, bringing additional help from Pennington and Meade County fire departments.

The fire threatened infrastructure, residential areas and caused damage to ranching assets.