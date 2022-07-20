 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Grass fire scorches 828 acres near Box Elder

  • Updated
  • 0

A grass fire in the 6800 block of Elk Creek Road in Box Elder has been 90% contained as of Wednesday evening, according to Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey.

The fire scorched 828 acres, with winds gusting up to 35 mph out of the northwest as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported, to firefighters, civilians or domestic animals.

At just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a wildland fire in the 6800 block of Elk Creek Rd. in Meade County.

Upon arrival firefighters observed a wind-driven fire burning in cured grass and immediately struck a second alarm, bringing additional help from Pennington and Meade County fire departments.

The fire threatened infrastructure, residential areas and caused damage to ranching assets.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 16

Your Two Cents for July 16

The Keystone XL project would have primarily carried tar sands oil from Canada to the Gulf, most of which would have been exported anyway. Eve…

Your Two Cents for July 20

Your Two Cents for July 20

When housing prices start to decline, which we know they will based on past experience, will my property tax decline? Probably not. Rapid City…

Your Two Cents for July 19

Your Two Cents for July 19

If Gov. Noem truly cared about all South Dakotans, she would jump at the chance to make her case on what she perceives as left-leaning media. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News