Grassland protection bill passes House committee

A bill that would assist ranchers by classifying more areas as grasslands to feed cattle and other livestock passed the initial review Thursday in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee by a 10-3 vote.

HB 1039, co-authored by Rep. Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs, and Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, would allow for agricultural land to also be categorized as "non-cropland" regardless of the soil classification of the land. A few stipulations must be met for the categorization, including the land must be greater than 1,950 feet in elevation, the land must have been seeded for perennial vegetation for animal grazing or left un-harvested, or if the land is already native grassland.

Ladner and Castleberry said a study that used artificial intelligence to examine soil structure showed that there were "several ribbons and patches of land" surveyed that would have caused ranchers to lose protection of grassland status and instead would be assessed at a higher level for croplands. Castleberry said if the ranchers lost that grassland protection, their assessed value of land could increase anywhere from 60% to 200%

The bill now heads to the full House of Representatives for consideration.

