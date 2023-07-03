David Ellerman’s family has owned and operated a swath of farmland north of Spearfish for 115 years.

Rudolph Rittberger, David’s grandfather, spent the years after the Great Depression working on erosion control projects in the area. Rittberger, the second husband of David’s grandmother, won conservation awards for his work in Lawrence County. He was named Conservation Man of the Year in 1982 and was a steward of the land for more than six decades until his death.

Today, the Ellermans have a tenant residing in the home, while another manages the land for them.

But the Ellermans feel their farm — and Rittberger’s legacy of stewardship — is under threat.

Croell, Inc., is working with their neighbors to open a gravel pit across the street, a little more than 500 feet from the Ellermans' farm.

“It just doesn't seem fair that we can have possession of this property for 115 years — that we can devote the kind of efforts that my grandfather did in terms of keeping the environment and the sustainable farming going — and then have these guys come in and just for the pure profit motive, destroy or potentially destroy the lion's share of that,” Ellerman told the Journal in a phone interview.

Croell began in Iowa in the late 1960s and now operates 120 locations across nine states, providing ready-mix concrete and construction aggregate. General Manager Brian Marchant told the Journal they're not bad people. They employ close to 100 employees in South Dakota.

The company's submitted mining plan estimates a project lifespan of 25 years. The area sits just over a small hill from the Ellermans' property. The pit would operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The requested conditional use permit boundary is 129.6 acres. Only 10 acres can be mined at a time before reclamation must begin.

Marchant explained during an on-site Planning and Zoning meeting in late June that they estimate mining two-and-a-half acres per year, or about 250,000 tons of material annually.

After grading and excavating the mineable area and stockpiling topsoil for reclamation, they’ll drill and blast into the Minnekota limestone to about 40 feet deep, following the vein uphill until they reach dirt, and then mining out and back to the original starting point. It'll be crushed and loaded onto trucks for transport, about six to 15 loads per day, according to Marchant and the submitted plans.

The proposed mine sits in a depression out of sight of houses, something Marchant said would limit dust and noise from the operation.

But Ellerman isn’t convinced, saying dust and noise are two of their main concerns. Water is another. "Is it worth the risk?" he asked.

”There's always a potential from blasting and from the water that they use for supposedly knocking the dust down and this kind of thing, that there could be alterations to the water supply for a ranch, either through contamination of the water or redirection of the water that would cause our wells to go dry,” Ellerman said.

Croell’s plan doesn’t anticipate any water discharge from the property. Marchant explained during the Planning and Zoning meeting the company will construct a pit at the bottom of the hill to catch any runoff — part of the reason they don’t intend to obtain a surface water discharge permit from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The water they use for crushing and dust control will come from the property owner's private well, according to their original application.

Ellerman expressed concerns with past environmental violations at Croell sites in Wyoming.

Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s records show three environmental violations between November 2008 and August 2010, totaling nearly $30,000 in penalties. The violations included mining more than 10 acres at a time, mining outside the permitted boundary, and failure to adequately salvage topsoil.

Marchant didn't deny previous violations, but said they‘ve had no violations in more than a decade.

"I'm not saying we don't have violations out there from years ago. We have people that work for us. We're all human," he said. "But if there is a violation, we rectify it and we correct it."

The Journal found no environmental violations listed later than August 2010 in Wyoming. South Dakota’s Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources confirmed no violations in the past five years, but did not respond to requests for history going back further.

Planning and Zoning Committee member Mike Whalen told the Journal following the June 26 on-site meeting that it's a difficult decision to balance the wants of the neighbors with the county's need for gravel for construction.

One of his concerns for the proposed pit is the main road — Homestake — and its width for the amount of traffic that would be coming through.

"I have a little problem with a little bridge down here and how narrow it is," he said. "It'd be nice if there was a little turn off where you could pull over and wait for a truck to come by or for the truck to wait."

The speed limit on the gravel road — 45 miles-per-hour — also worries him, and bringing it down will likely be something he brings up as part of any conditional use permit.

Whalen said he hadn't made up his mind yet and wanted to hear the public testimony during July's hearing.

Another gravel pit was proposed on the same property in 2001, but after public outrage, the company, Fisher Sand and Gravel, withdrew its request for a conditional use permit.

Nearby but smaller in size is another proposed gravel pit by North Star Construction. North Star is based out of Spearfish and has operated since 2000. The pit would operate 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday seasonally, with between two and six truckloads per day — around 20,000 tons per year.

They’re requesting a conditional use permit covering 81 acres; the application indicates no more than about 19 acres would be disturbed.

"We are proposing a small operation to serve our own projects, immediate neighbors, and a small network of contractors," North Star Construction owner Matt Polich wrote in the application. "We feel that our effect on the immediate neighbors would be minimal with the potential of developing future relationships to serve our community for the duration of our construction business."

There's good visibility for outgoing trucks, something Polich said during the Planning and Zoning meeting is a real plus for the project. Their application indicates no change to the natural drainage pattern and it says the added dust, noise and traffic will be "almost unnoticeable" due to its proximity to an existing mine.

One adjacent homeowner, Neal Bowman, said his house sits a little over 1,000 feet away from the proposed pit — something he's not happy about.

"I've already tried to fight it. I have a six-month-old son. I have two things of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, so I can't really...and all the dust," he said, shaking his head.

The next public hearing on the conditional use permits for the proposed gravel pit sites is Thursday, July 6 at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City of Deadwood City Hall Meeting Room at 102 Sherman Street.