A 39-year-old Gillette man appeared in Pennington County Court Thursday morning after he was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old in spring 2021.

A May indictment charged Richard Gray with eight different felonies: two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of sexual contact with a child under 16, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Gray is alleged to have assaulted the child between March 31, 2021 and April 2, 2021. First-degree rape is a class C felony with a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Sexual contact with a child under 13 is a class 3 felony with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and maximum of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. Sexual exploitation of a minor is a class 6 felony with a maximum of two years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine.

A circuit court judge set Gray's bond at $50,000 cash only when a grand jury indicted him. Bogue chose not to disrupt the bond amount, a decision backed by the prosecution.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Braedon Houdek said Gray was out on bond from a federal case when he was arrested. Court records show Gray was convicted of drug distribution in 2012 in a Wyoming federal court.

The prior felony conviction — if the state is able to prove Gray was in fact convicted — would increase the amount of time he would face if convicted of the new charges.

The sexual contact charges would bump up to class 2 felonies, which carry a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. The sexual exploitation charges would increase to class 5 felonies with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Gray, who said he intends to represent himself in the case, told Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue he is not a flight risk.

"If I was a flight risk I wouldn't be here," Gray said. He added he has known about the investigation "every step of the way" and didn't flee.

Bogue noted Gray did not turn himself in despite the court issuing a warrant for his arrest months ago. He was arrested in Wyoming.

Gray is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment at 9 a.m. on Sept. 5.