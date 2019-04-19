{{featured_button_text}}

“Great Friday,” an original Easter-themed musical, will be performed at 7 p.m. today at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. The production’s story will be told through songs and eyewitness accounts of people who experienced Jesus’ crucifixion and were part of his life. Admission is free and child care is available.

