“Great Friday,” an original Easter-themed musical, will be performed at 7 p.m. today at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. The production’s story will be told through songs and eyewitness accounts of people who experienced Jesus’ crucifixion and were part of his life. Admission is free and child care is available.
Recommended
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Travel
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home