The Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board’s Good Health and Wellness Program has been awarded a $4.7 million grant to be distributed over five years from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The money will be used to combat high rates of obesity, commercial tobacco use, diabetes, heart disease and stroke in tribal communities, according to a news release.
“We are very thankful for this opportunity to continue to be a part of CDC’s Good Health and Wellness in Indian Country Initiative and to build on the success of the Great Plains Good Health and Wellness program," said Nichole Cottier, the program's director, in the news release. "Our tribal partners have found great success in infusing their cultural values and norms to improve health across the region.”
The Great Plains program provides training, technical assistance and evaluation support to area tribes in areas such as physical activity, nutrition, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention, team-based care, and community-clinical linkages to support the prevention of heart disease, diabetes and stroke.