The Great Plains Tribal Chairman’s Health Board has received a $3.6 million, five-year grant for suicide prevention.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration awarded the grant that will be used to target Rapid City area Native youth between the ages of 10 to 24 years old who are at risk of committing suicide.
“We are very excited to have been selected for this grant and to have this great opportunity to work with our collaborating partners in the Rapid City area to help prevent suicide among our native youth,” Charles Sitting Bull, the director of Behavioral Health for Great Plains, said in a news release.
Sitting Bull said the grant will be supported by a coalition of health-care professionals.
“We have the largest number of collaborators ever in the history of our native community in Rapid City who we will be working together with on this grant,” he said.