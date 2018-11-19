If all goes according to plan, the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board will take over administration of Sioux San Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019.
CEO Jerilyn Church said the tentative date has been set as the board continues negotiations with the Indian Health Service (IHS) over the 638 contract, or the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act.
In April, the Oglala, Cheyenne River and Rosebud Sioux tribes passed resolutions approving the transfer of administration of Sioux San Hospital from IHS to the Great Plains board and authorizing the board to be the hospital’s managing entity.
“We’re still in the negotiation process with IHS in terms of the funding agreement to maintain services,” Church said.
Under the 638 process now underway, the board would contract with IHS to take over the planning and administering of health care at Sioux San, including day-to-day management.
The proposal for a new health-care facility in east Rapid City remains under negotiation as well, but any decision on that matter would likely come months after the February transfer, Church said.
As part of the 638 contract process, Sioux San employees have received documents over the past few weeks requesting them to authorize the release of their personnel file to the Great Plains board, including information like salary, benefits, years of federal service, performance records, disciplinary records and the results of background checks. Drug tests are also required, as is a new background check. Church said IHS gave the health board a deadline of Nov. 16 for the forms to be signed and drug tests completed.
“This is all required by IHS,” said Church, noting that information like salary and benefits would help the health board draft a preliminary budget. “It’s a one-time authorization that allows IHS to release to us their federal record. They (Sioux San employees) don’t have to sign it, but if they want to continue employment, then they have to sign it.”
The records of employee’s work performance are included. Employees with scores below a certain threshold will not be able to transfer to the new administration with their current benefits, Church said. In short, employees’ health-care benefits and years of federal service, which can affect pensions, would not be transferred should they re-apply for and get a new job under the health-board administration.
“The response we’ve gotten from employees has actually been quite positive,” Church said of the information requests and likelihood of administration change. “Community members? Maybe not so much. And maybe not every employee because some folks are not going to qualify.”
Church said about 20 of Sioux San’s 240 employees either failed to qualify or refused to sign the form.
To Charmaine White Face, former Oglala Sioux Tribe treasurer, spokesperson for the Sioux Nation Treaty Council and opponent of the administration change, that’s 20 people too many.
“She said no employees would lose their jobs and already, 20 have,” said White Face, adding that she’s heard from three doctors, two physicians assistants and two nurses who are either leaving Sioux San or retiring early because of the expected administration change.
“They do not want to work for the tribal governments,” she said. “It all goes back to the corruption in tribal government. There is no oversight of tribal government because they are governments. It’s not a rumor or anything. We know this from experience. Some of these people have worked on the reservation and have seen the corruption and how they treat their employees.”
For that reason, White Face and others filed an injunction in the Oglala Sioux tribal court system on Nov. 13 seeking to delay the Feb. 17 administration change.
“That’s based on no interruptions during this whole process,” White Face said of the tentative date for administration change.
Church, who was interviewed a day after the injunction was filed, said she had yet to hear of it. She sounded unfazed, however.
“It’s done,” she said. “The resolutions, by law, the tribes have the authority. People do it all over the country. This is not something that is outrageously radical. It (638 contracts) happens all the time with tremendous success in other areas and success in our area.”
Church offered the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and Spirit Lake Tribe of North Dakota as two successful examples.
“We’ve aligned ourselves with programs that are highly successful to look to for support,” she said.
White Face fears corruption will translate to a deterioration of health care for Rapid City’s Native American community. She also worries the tribes are trying to dictate health care to natives who live off-reservation, most of whom have no say in tribal governance and representation.
“The tribes do not have any oversight because they are governments,” White Face said. “Who will hold the tribes accountable?”
But Church says the problems with IHS health-care administration is what caused the attempt at self-governance in the first place.
“Indian Country across the nation has been keenly aware of the problems that are long standing and systemic and there’s a moment here where some of our community members are forgetting that,” said Church, adding that she understands people’s apprehension but believes it’s misplaced.
“There’s nothing to fear here except for the unknown. I get the fear. When you have a community of people that have a history of historical trauma, the kind of reaction of some is a reflection of that.”
Church said that three tribes coming to an agreement was a clear indication that something must change and that they trusted the health board to be a good steward of the funds and people's health care.
“They saw the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board as a strong, fiscally responsible organization,” she said.
Over the past eight years, each financial audit of the board had come back clean, Church said, with the last four audits showing no findings. Fear of corruption running rife was predictable but unfair, Church said.
“That narrative is wrong. It’s inaccurate,” she said. “I find it offensive, quite frankly, when our own people kind of perpetuate that stereotype. Because of that stereotype, we have to hold ourselves to a much higher standard and we do. We hope that pretty soon the conversation will turn from ‘What’s the worst that can happen’ to ‘What’s the best that can happen’ because that’s really what this is all about.”
White Face, though, remains unconvinced.
“We will be subject to historical trauma if the tribes are allowed take over Sioux San,” she said, “because we have already experienced tribal corruption.”