Native Americans are 2.5 times more likely to die by suicide compared to the white population in South Dakota, the state with the sixth-highest suicide rate.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for South Dakotans between the ages of 15-34, and 8.4 percent of high-schoolers have attempted suicide.
That state data showing that Native Americans and youth are especially at risk for suicide alarmed the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, said Charles Sitting Bull, director of Behavioral Health.
Great Plains, a Rapid City-based public health organization that serves 18 tribal communities in the Dakotas, Nebraska and Iowa, is hoping to lower those statistics after its Connecting With Our Youth (CWOY) program received a five-year, $3.6 million grant to help at-risk Native Americans between the ages of 10-24 in the Rapid City area.
"We're just really excited to finally get it out there in the community,” said CWOY program manager Amanda Flores.
The grant, funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration from June 30, 2019 through June 2024, will be used to hire five mental health navigators and a school police officer, create a mobile app, and develop a suicide prevention and after-care curriculum based on Lakota cultural values that will be shared with community partners.
“There's a number of societal issues going on,” Sitting Bull said when asked what contributes to Native youth suicide in Rapid City.
He pointed to bullying, especially via social media and against LGBTQ youth. He also said that state data shows that counties that overlap with reservations have some of the highest suicide rates in the state, and many Native youth live between them and Rapid City.
Sarah Zimmerman, who was hired as the suicide prevention specialist for Rapid City Area Schools last year, said 10 RCAS students have killed themselves since July 2017.
She said the district is using a new digital form that will allow it to track suicides and requests for suicidal interventions in real time so they can see and respond to trends related to schools, gender and race.
Zimmerman agreed with Sitting Bull that there’s “not a simple answer” behind what’s driving youth suicide. Factors include having friends or family who killed themselves, depression, perfectionism, and triggering events — such as breaking up with a romantic partner or going through a major change at home like a divorce, job loss or homelessness — that makes youth feel hopeless about the future.
The program
The grant will pay for five navigators who will be based at the Oyate Health Center — the part of Sioux San Hospital managed by Great Plains — Flores said.
In addition to initially connecting at-risk youth with mental health care, the navigators will work to support the youth, their families, and their providers throughout the treatment process, Great Plains spokesman Brandon Ecoffey said in an email.
They’ll also be involved in the after-care or “postvention” process by “strengthening their families and helping them develop the resiliency,” Sitting Bull said.
The grant will also give $341,080 to the Rapid City Police Department to hire a police officer who will work in suicide prevention at RCAS schools.
Both Ecoffey and Sgt. Tim Doyle, who supervises police officers assigned to RCAS, said they’re unsure if any other school district in the country has an officer specifically devoted to suicide prevention. But Ecoffey said the idea stemmed from conversations between the police department and Native American community members through the department’s Collective Healing Initiative.
Doyle said the department will hire a current school officer for the position, which will involve helping connect all at-risk students, not just Native ones, to resources.
We’re “trying to do some proactive work and maybe identifying some kids before they get to that crisis point” and we already “have kids coming to our officers all the time” for help, said Doyle, who worked as a school officer for seven years.
“Our goal is not to make an arrest or get the kids in trouble” but to connect them with treatment and resources, Doyle said when asked what would happen if students disclose that they are using drugs, drinking alcohol or engaging in some other kind of illegal behavior to cope with their suicidal feelings.
Doyle said that’s the policy not just for conversations about suicide but for any time a school officer learns about illegal behavior: to focus on helping the student with their underlying issues. Arrests are a “last resort,” he said.
Ecoffey said police officers play a role since they have more access to students’ family members and homes than counselors do and can help prevent criminal victimization. In extreme cases, he said, officers can bring students to inpatient centers if their guardians are refusing to help them.
Zimmerman said officers aren’t the only ones working to prevent suicide at RCAS. Twice a year, middle school students will hear presentations from school counselors about warning signs and the importance of reaching out for help.
Students can receive short-term help through school counselors and long-term individual or family counseling through therapists with Behavioral Management Systems stationed at 13 of the district’s 22 schools. Having BMS at schools makes it easier for students and families who would have difficulty finding transportation to BMS, Zimmerman said.
Great Plains will train the navigators, new police officer and community partners — which includes families, community leaders, and organizations such as Regional Health, BMS, RCAS, the police department, Pennington County Social Services, and the adult and juvenile jails — after it uses grant money to develop a suicide intervention program based on Lakota cultural values, Ecoffey and Sitting Bull said.
This training will give service providers “a better chance at working with those individuals, understanding their heritage, their culture, and ways of life and values,” Sitting Bull said.
Two years into the grant, Great Plains will create a culturally relevant mobile app inspired by Objective Zero, an app that connects service members and veterans with peer support, mental health resources and yoga and meditation sessions, Flores said.