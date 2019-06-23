As part of its deal with the Indian Health Service, the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board will assume operational control over the Sioux San Hospital's finances and human resources, the group's chief executive officer said Friday.
Health Board CEO Jerilyn Church's comments provide new insight on the IHS's recent agreement to transfer administrative power over the hospital at 3200 Canyon Lake Drive to the group effective July 21.
"Both entities are committed to providing services," Church said Friday, regardless of one's tribal affiliation.
Despite that reassurance, questions over the group's ability to effectively run the hospital have not been completely abated.
Rosebud Sioux Tribal Council President Rodney Bordeaux recently told the Rapid City Journal that while he and his fellow council members are in favor of tribal control of the hospital, they are "uncomfortable" with management falling to the health board but did not explain why.
In December, the council voted to rescind an agreement authorizing the group to negotiate with the IHS on its behalf. Similar resolutions were passed by the Oglala and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, both of which Church said continued to push for the transfer.
Citing a concern over a potential drop in care quality, Charmaine White Face — a Lakota elder, former Oglala Sioux Tribe treasurer and spokesperson for the Sioux Nation Treaty Council — went as far as petitioning the Pennington County courts for a cease and desist order against the move, though a judge later dismissed the case.
She said Friday that she hopes to appeal the court's decision and that her concerns stem from what she said is the health board's lack of experience in health system management.
“Their purpose is to act as a liaison between the Indian Health Service and the Tribal Chairmen and that’s all," White Face said.
White Face echoed concerns Bordeaux expressed over a lack of input on the agreement from Native Americans living in Rapid City, who cannot vote in tribal elections.
In response to criticism aimed at the health board, Church said that while the group has never operated a medical facility before Sioux San, its leadership has experience in the health care field.
“That presumption that the organization doesn’t have experience and background in direct services is not true,” she said.
Church pointed to her own experience as executive director of the American Indian Health and Family Services, a Detroit-based nonprofit health center, as an example. She added that Sonny Colombe, who serves as the health board's chief operational officer and will be taking over as the hospital's vice president of operations, previously worked for IHS as well.
After it assumes control, IHS Spokesperson Joshua Barnett said the health board will receive and manage roughly 80 percent of the hospital's $23 million operating budget. He said in an email Friday that the budget was not being cut.
The IHS, he said, will receive the remaining 20 percent.
The hospital's acquisition comes with a reduction in staff. Barnett said that 14 current employees are expected to be let go on Aug. 6 as a result of the transfer. The facility employs 210.
Church said the decision to let go of current staff was made at the discretion of the IHS and that the health board was disappointed to hear about the layoffs.
In the near future, Church said a separate board would be formed to govern the hospital that would be made up of community members and "subject matter experts."
Currently, the IHS is soliciting bids for the construction of a 200,000-square-foot and eco-friendly facility at the campus that would replace those currently in use. According to a copy of the solicitation, the project would cost anywhere from $80-120 million and would begin in late 2019. Construction would take a little more than three years.
Originally used to treat tuberculosis patients, the main building on the campus was erected in 1938. The campus had earlier served as a Native American boarding school.
Twenty-nine buildings and three structures currently stand on the campus. According to the solicitation's project description, 19 of the buildings are historically significant.
Previously, the health board and the three tribes had proposed building an entirely new campus on a 25-acre plot of land on Rapid City's east side donated by local developer Hani Shafai.